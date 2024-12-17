MTA unveils proposed Queens bus network redesign with new local and express routes

Lauren Glasberg has the details on the MTA's new plan to improve bus service throughout Queens.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A major overhaul could be coming soon to the Queens' bus network.

The MTA unveiled its final plan to reconfigure the bus routes in the city's largest borough.

"Buses are the engines of equity. They're the way that people of working-class neighborhoods and middle-class neighborhoods get around to access the rest of the city for jobs, education, healthcare, and everything the city has to offer." Janno Lieber CEO of the MTA.

According to the MTA's own data, buses have become less reliable with speeds dropping 6% since 2015 and wait times increasing by 15 seconds since 2018.

Now the MTA is poised to improve service throughout Queens.

Over $30 million is being invested in improving service in this borough, this plan includes 17 new local routes," Demetrius Crenshaw, the President of New York City Transit said.

The plan includes 124 total routes, 94 Local routes, and 30 Express routes.

The MTA's proposed plan also adds rush routes, getting people from far-reaching places like Rosedale to Jamaica Station faster, where they can connect to subways.

It's what riders like to hear.

"A rush hour service? Yeah, I like that, that would be good when I'm short on time," one rider said.

"Most of the buses are not in service you can see like 3 to 4 buses pass by just not in service," another rider said.

The MTA says the proposed plan incorporates what riders are asking for, which is reliable service, faster travel, better connections and simplified service.

The redesign will fill in gaps in the bus network and establish new connections with other bus routes, subway lines, and the Long Island Rail Road and improve accessibility throughout Queens by connecting to more ADA-accessible subway stations.

20 routes have either increased frequency or expanded hours of operation including Union Turnpike, Merrick Boulevard, Guy R. Brewer Blvd, and the western section of Northern Boulevard.

All improving on a network that was long outdated.

"The prior network, which we were working off of, had routes that followed old trolley lines. And the reality is communities have changed over time and over the decades. What customers expect from us has changed as well," Crenshaw said.

"We took the time to listen and to do the hard work to make sure that we were reflecting what we're hearing from the community and we're proud of the result," Lieber said.

