Naked woman found dead on Bronx rooftop by elevator mechanic

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are investigating a mysterious death on a rooftop in the Bronx.
An elevator mechanic found a naked 41-year-old woman on the roof during a maintenance call on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.
The medical examiner said the woman had bruises on her face, knees, and hips consistent with a fall.
An autopsy will determine her cause of death.
Police said the woman was not a resident of the building on River Avenue in Mott Haven but did live nearby.
