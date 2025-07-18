Self-proclaimed fortune teller accused of scamming woman out of thousands on Long Island: Police

HICKSVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A Queens man who bills himself as a fortune teller is accused of scamming a woman out of thousands of dollars on Long Island, officials say.

Nassau County Police say the woman initially paid the man $20,000 for fortune-telling services on July 3.

While seeking further services at an establishment, Anjana Ji, on South Broadway in Hicksville on Friday, officials say the 68-year-old victim was instructed to pay an additional $42,000 and was driven to a nearby bank to withdraw the money.

The victim was advised that she was potentially being scammed and police were subsequently called. Upon arrival and investigation, officers arrested Hemanth Kumar Muneppa, 33, of South Richmond Hill, in the parking lot.

Muneppa is charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree attempted grand larceny and two counts of fortune telling, which is a misdemeanor in New York state. He will be arraigned on Friday.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been a victim in the alleged fortune-telling scam to contact the Nassau County Police Second Squad at 516-573-6200.

