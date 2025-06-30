Nassau County implements new safety measures after shark bite at Jones Beach

LIDO BEACH, New York (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced some new heightened safety measures after last week's shark bite at Jones Beach.

With a holiday week and nice weather on the horizon, many people will be flocking to area beaches.

Last Wednesday, a 20-year-old woman "sustained minor lacerations" to her foot when she was bit by a juvenile sand tiger shark.

New York State Parks officials say the woman was waist-deep in the surf at the Central Mall beachfront when she reported being bitten by something in the water.

Lifeguards and EMTs responded immediately as the swimmer suffered cuts to her left foot and leg.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before swimming resumed on Thursday at Jones Beach, officials used drones and lifeguards scanned the water from shore and in the water.

Park police, lifeguards and staff will remain on high alert throughout the season to protect swimmers.

For the third year in a row, New York State Police are monitoring the rip currents while searching for sharks.

"We have seen an uptick in bunker fish because of cleaner waters and coming closer to the shoreline. And that those types of fish is what the sharks look for. And that's what they feed on," NY State Park Police Captain Rishi Basdeo said.

Drone video from 2022 shows a group of sharks eating bunker fish near the Jones Beach shore.

State Park Police say that summer three people were bitten in one week by sharks, and there was a total of 6 that season.

They aren't just using drones, they're using helicopters, lifeguards and marine boats.

"The number one cause for drownings in America is rip tides," Blakeman said.

Blakeman says it's all about the coordination between local, state and city governments.

"If there's a boat that's in distress, if there are sharks out on the water, NYPD aviation, Suffolk County aviation and Nassau County aviation and marine all work together," Blakeman said.

To minimize the risk of shark interactions, officials say swimmers should:

Avoid areas with seals, schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn

Avoid murky water

Swim, paddle, and surf in groups

Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom

Blakeman also planned to lay out additional ocean safety tips to help protect swimmers against riptides and other dangers.

On average, 71 people die in rip current drownings each year, according to the National Weather Service.

Janice Yu reports from Asbury Park.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.