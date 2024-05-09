Fire Service Academy instructor survives after training session goes up in flames

NASSAU COUNTY, East Meadow (WABC) -- An instructor is recovering from some serious burns after an accident during a training exercise at the Nassau County Fire Academy.

The fire, which happened Thursday morning, is considered an accident. It happened at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy during a set up for a training exercise on a mock boat-like ship.

Fire officials say that combustible liquids that are used to spark fires during their live exercises ignited too soon.

"As they were setting up to get ready for the live fire portion of that training, there were combustible liquids that were ignited causing a flash fire," Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said.

The good news is that the fire service academy instructor is expected to survive.

He was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, which is the primary burn center, immediately after the incident.

Uttaro says the deputy firefighter instructor Is now recovering on the hospital's sixth floor after suffering first, second and third-degree burns.

"He has injuries to his hands, his legs and part of his torso," said Dr. Grace Ting, Chief Medical Officer at NUMC.

Uttaro also says he's grateful because NUMC has a world class burn unit.

"We have the only multi-chamber hyper bardic in Nassau County, we have our award winning hand clinic," he said.

Ting said the instructor is lucky to be alive and that he has no airway and inhalation or facial injuries.

Uttaro described the injured firefighter as a seasoned instructor having ignited dozens of fires for training.

Thursday's fire is now being investigated by Nassau County Fire Marshals and Police.

At some point OSHA will likely step in to investigate.

