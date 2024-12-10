23-year-old man in Nassau County accused making ghost guns inside home

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A man on Long Island is facing felony charges for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns at his Floral Park home.

Parmbir Singh, 23, was arraigned Monday on multiple charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and bail was continued at $500,000 cash, $1.25 million bond, and $2.5 million partially secured bond.

Singh, who was called an amateur gun maker by the Nassau County district attorney, is accused of making guns inside home on 240th Street.

Officials say they found two untraceable ghost guns tucked away in trap doors in a bedroom and attic bookshelf.

Police in Nassau County on Tuesday showed some of what investigators found in a search of the suspect's home -- pistols, high capacity magazines, a 3-D printer and rapid-fire switches that turn guns into automatic weapons.

The Nassau district attorney says the defendant was a repeat online buyer and collected parts for ghost guns that were shipped to his makeshift workshop and assembled there.

"He was ordering slides, magazine extensions, lasers and flashlights all for Glock pistols, parts that if assembled correctly could potentially build working ghost guns," Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly said.

With its partnering agencies, the DA's office said there have been 271 gun seizures in Nassau County so far this year.

It's not yet clear if Sigh was just assembling the guns or trying to sell them. Investigators say that could be determined from the analysis of the electronics they seized.

Singh is due back in court on January 15, 2025. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 7 to 15 years in prison.

