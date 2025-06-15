Health advisory against swimming at 3 Long Island beaches over concerns of elevated bacteria levels

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Residents on Long Island are being warned against swimming at three beaches in Nassau County over concerns about water quality.

The Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against bathing at Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach in Island Park and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa.

The advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall, which can elevate bacteria levels in the water.

Officials say the advisory will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Monday, unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

Meanwhile, Biltmore Beach Club remains closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels, officials say.

For the latest information on beach openings and closings, people can call the Nassau County Department of Health Information Line at (516) 227-9700.

