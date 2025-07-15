National Geographic's 'Investigation Shark Attack' explores the science behind a shark bite

Marine experts Dr. Mike Heithaus and Candace Fields says the show is bringing together "amazing scientists."

"Sharkfest" 2025 merges science and storytelling to illuminate shark behavior. Stream now on Hulu and Disney+.

"Sharkfest" dives deep with a new series and some jaw-dropping science.

National Geographic's fan-favorite event is wilder than ever this year. With over 25 hours of original programming, "Sharkfest" serves up never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking research, and shark-tacular new perspectives.

On The Red Carpet caught up with marine experts Dr. Mike Heithaus and Candace Fields, stars of the new six-part series "Investigation Shark Attack." The series dives into real human-shark encounters - but instead of telling the stories from a human lens, it flips the script.

"We're looking at it from the shark's perspective," said Dr. Heithaus. "When a shark investigates something, they use their mouth. Even a gentle investigatory bite from a large shark can be devastating to a human."

The show brings together top shark scientists from around the globe, exploring what drives these apex predators to strike and how science can help keep both sharks and people stay safe.

"'Sharkfest' gives you a little bit of everything," added Fields. "It's exciting, it draws you in - and it's educational."

The series brings more than just sharks to the forefront, it brings scientists together.

"The other thing that's been great is he outpouring of people being excited to see, not just us at the table, but all these other amazing scientists out there coming in with their local knowledge. So, we're really able to share the latest information with people and the folks that are on the front lines doing this work to keep sharks and people safe," said Dr. Heithaus.

"Sharkfest" content including "Investigation Shark Attack," "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story," "Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory" and more are streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

