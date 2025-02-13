References to transgender people removed from Stonewall National Monument website

Trump had ordered that federal funds shouldn't be used to, "promote gender ideology."

Trump had ordered that federal funds shouldn't be used to, "promote gender ideology."

Trump had ordered that federal funds shouldn't be used to, "promote gender ideology."

Trump had ordered that federal funds shouldn't be used to, "promote gender ideology."

President Donald Trump's executive orders, essentially seeking to erase the existence of transgender Americans, are now reflected on the website of the Stonewall National Monument.

The National Park Service website about the monument to the 1969 Stonewall uprising, now only refers to lesbian, gay and bisexual people, or "LGB." Any mentions of "transgender" or "queer" (LGBTQ+) people have been removed.

Trump had ordered that federal funds shouldn't be used to, "promote gender ideology."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it "cruel and petty."

"Transgender people play a critical role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights - and New York will never allow their contributions to be erased," the governor said in a post on X.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and The Stonewall Inn said they are "outraged and appalled" the removal of the word "transgender" from the website.

"This blatant act of erasure not only distorts the truth of our history, but it also dishonors the immense contributions of transgender individuals - especially transgender women of color - who were at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots and the broader fight for LGBTQ+ rights," they said in a statement.

They called it a "direct attack on transgender people, especially transgender women of color, who continue to face violence, discrimination, and erasure at every turn."

A GLAAD spokesperson called the change "another example of the Trump administration's blatant attempts to discriminate against and erase the legacies of transgender and queer Americans."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.