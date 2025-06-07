National Puerto Rican Day Parade annual Scholarship Gala held at Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With the National Puerto Rican Day Parade this Sunday, another big event leading up to the celebration was held on Friday night.

Honorees and guests gathered for the annual Scholarship Gala at the Plaza Hotel.

Eyewitness News anchor David Novarro, who is also one of the parade's grand marshals, hosted.

WABC-TV President and General Manager Marilu Galvez spoke about how honored the station has been to play a role in one of America's largest cultural celebrations.

WABC-TV is a proud broadcast partner of the parade. You can watch it on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

