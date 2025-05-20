'Van Gogh's Flowers' at New York Botanical Garden immerses visitors in the artist's floral work

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- "Van Gogh's Flowers" is a new exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx that comb art with the garden's familiar flowers.

Inspired by the work of artist Vincent Van Gogh, the exhibit aims to immerse visitors in the famous artist's paintings.

"Our tagline is, 'You've seen the partings, now see them come to life'," said Michaela Wright, the New York Botanical Garden's director of exhibition content and interpretation.

What makes the Botanical Garden such a fitting spot to celebrate Van Gogh's work is the prevalence of flowers in his art. In fact, he made 11 sunflower paintings.

"The artist's relationship to nature is legendary so it's our perfect dream show," said Wright, later adding, "He loved the color contrast that they brought, violet purple with a splash of yellow at the center, and every spring he turned his brush to the irises."

"Van Gogh's Flowers" not only brings Van Gogh's art to life, but also shows what he would have experienced as he worked.

"Folks can actually walk through and smell the smells that Van Gogh would have been experiencing, see the oranges dripping off the trees," Wright said. "It's magnificent."

Van Gogh's Flowers will be open at the New York Botanical Garden until the end of October, and throughout the exhibit's time open, the team will cycle through different flowers and plants for the displays, ensuring that even return visits will offer something new.

