Knicks try to rebound from game 1 collapse against the Pacers in Eastern Conference Finals

NEW YORK -- The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Knicks led game one by 14 points with under three minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of 3-pointers.

Haliburton then hoped he had won it with another. With the Pacers down two and time running down, he started to lose control of his dribble, regained it and dribbled back out toward the 3-point line. He fired up his jumper and when it finally fell in, he raced toward the sideline and made a choke signal to the crowd, like Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller did to Spike Lee while leading an Indiana comeback in a playoff game in 1994.

Replay confirmed that Haliburton's toe was on the line and it was a 2-pointer that tied it at 125. Andrew Nembhard eventually made the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds remaining in OT.

The Pacers won the first game 138-135 in overtime on Thursday, led by 31 points from Haliburton. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 43.

Teams leading by at least 14 points in the final 2:45 of the fourth quarter had been 994-0 since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1997-98.

Game 2 is Friday night.

The Knicks are 34-18 against conference opponents. New York is ninth in the NBA averaging 115.8 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Pacers are 29-22 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.4 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 115.1 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 28.8 points and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 119.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

