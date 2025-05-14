Excitement builds for Knicks fans as team looks to advance with Game 5 win over the Celtics

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Excitement is building for New York Knicks fans as their team is now on the brink of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

All it takes is one more win against the Boston Celtics, and with Game 5 set for Wednesday night, Knicks fans may not have to wait long to celebrate.

Marva Dodson ducked out of the rain and cruised through the Knicks merchandise store for a little swag.

The 70-year-old made it clear that she did not just jump on the Knicks bandwagon on Tuesday.

"I have been a Knicks fan since Frazier's era," she said. "Dave DeBusshere, Bradley. Baby, you better know it."

The Knicks postseason run has dedicated, and long-suffering fans in a frenzy.

Some of those fans called ESPN radio host Don La Greca. Fans like "Purple Belt Mike."

"I feel it. I feel it in my bones. This team can win a championship baby," Purple Belt Mike said on the radio. "We can get there. This team can do it. This team can unite the city. I love this team. This team is awesome. Let's go Knicks baby."

"It's the same callers. It's the same people we have known for years that have had nothing but disappointment," La Greca said. "Now they are allowed to feel really good about there being a path to something that they have never seen before."

Jordan Rouse also paid a visit to the Knicks store.

He is from Toms River, New Jersey, but his dad is from the Bronx, and pops made one thing certain to his impressionable young son... "you will be a Knicks fan."

"This is the best feeling in the world," Rouse said. "My soul is happy."

Rouse, who was born in 1997, says this "feeling" is a first in his lifetime. He was just 2 years old the last time the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2000, against the Indiana Pacers. Ironically enough, that would be same team the Knicks would face if they manage to win one more game against the Celtics.

As for the hot sellers in the Knicks store, a group of young fans left no doubt about who their favorite player is... OG Anunoby.

