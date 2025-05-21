Playoff excitement bubbles in New York City with Knicks 4 wins away from NBA Finals

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Knicks are four wins away from doing something they haven't done since 1999: make it to the NBA Finals!

It happened so long ago, Bill Clinton was president. So, it's no overstatement that fans and New Yorkers are uber excited about this Knickerbockers squad.

Outside of Madison Square Garden Wednesday afternoon, there were clear signs that something special is happening inside the world's most famous arena.

NYPD tow trucks hauled away cars parked on the neighboring streets, barricades are in place to corral what should be a raucous crowd of pumped-up fans and on several streets across the city, there are new, and temporary signs that pay tribute to each player on the team.

Seventh Avenue and West 32nd Street is now home to "Karl-Anthony Towns Square."

ALSO READ | Knicks and Pacers set for Round 9 in their playoff rivalry

"I think it's definitely uniting the city and there's an electricity here that we haven't felt in a long time and it's nice because New York is the mecca of basketball," said Knicks fan Shawn Ali.

"Take away that we haven't even been here in the last 25 years, we sucked for like 18 of the 25 years. We had 18 wins six years ago, and now we're here," said Knicks fan Kyle Levy.

The playoff excitement also bubbles through the hallways of a Bronx high school named after a legendary New York Knick.

The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School has about 400, ninth to 12th graders rooting for a Game 1 victory, and they're quite confident the orange and blue will ultimately pull out a series win against the Indiana Pacers.

"It's just that we have a lot that we can do on the floor that the Pacers are ready for," said junior Jaden Sanchez.

"I believe that the defense is very... unstoppable," said junior DeShawn Wilson. "Like, defense wins games in my opinion, so I feel like the Knicks defense is number one."

Dan Flores founded the school four years ago.

He's an award-winning filmmaker who directed the ESPN documentary "Winning Time."

It examines the deep rivalry between two teams that don't share a whole lot of love.

"These two teams really hate each other, and it's been that way for a long time," Flores said. "It's not only from a basketball perspective, it's from a cultural perspective."

This will be the ninth time the Knicks and Pacers go head to head in the playoffs, with Indiana leading 5-3. But the Knicks will be looking to channel the spirit of their 1999 and 1994 teams, the last two New York teams to beat the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.