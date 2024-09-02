Neighborhood Eats: Casa Della Mozzarella on Arthur Avenue's family history

Neighborhood Eats takes you to the Little Italy of the Bronx for a taste of mozzarella that's considered the best in the city.

Neighborhood Eats takes you to the Little Italy of the Bronx for a taste of mozzarella that's considered the best in the city.

Neighborhood Eats takes you to the Little Italy of the Bronx for a taste of mozzarella that's considered the best in the city.

Neighborhood Eats takes you to the Little Italy of the Bronx for a taste of mozzarella that's considered the best in the city.

BRONX (WABC) -- Neighborhood Eats takes you to the Little Italy of the Bronx for a taste of mozzarella that's considered the best in the city.

The owners of Casa Della Mozzarella are used to customers lining up around the block.

"We are on Arthur Avenue in the Little Italy of the Bronx and we are at my store, Casa Della Mozzarella, and we are making fresh homemade mozzarella," said Carlo Carciotto, co-owner. "First of all, mozz is art, you start with the curd which you break through the guitarra. Water is always hot."

He said that his father burned off his fingerprints from making mozzarella over the years.

"I did it when I was nobody yet, I never did a vacation with my wife or my son, but the little bit of time I would spend with my family because like I told you, when I came here, I was nobody. I knew no English, still no English, and I had no money. I started from beyond zero," said Orazio Carciotto, co-owner.

When I came here, I was nobody. I knew no English, still no English, and I had no money. I started from beyond zero. Orazio Carciotto, co-owner

Orazio said that an old man from Italy, in New York on vacation, tried his mozzarella and said "It's not too bad." Since then, he's refined his recipe and process thanks to that man.

"He was watching me and he said you make things almost perfectly, you've got a few things you've got to adjust," Orazio said. "If you have a chance to come to Italy, come to my factory, make sure I was doing everything he told me to do."

A good product is good, but a good product with a beautiful story is even better. Carlo Carciotto, co-owner

He said that the legacy of family members who have worked and contributed to the deli runs deep. Carlo has been part of the shop since he was a baby.

"I think I made him fall in love with mozz, too," Orazio said.

"A good product is good, but a good product with a beautiful story is even better," Carlo said.

ALSO READ: Farmer in the Deli offers viral chopped sandwiches

"Farmer in the Deli" in Brooklyn is famous for their chopped sandwiches.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.