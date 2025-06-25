Neighbors help police find suspected swan thieves who took bird from Howard Beach, Queens park

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Saturday evening, four individuals illegally removed a swan from the inlet at 165th avenue and 95th Street in Frank Charles Memorial Park in Howard Beach, Queens, police say.

Thanks to community efforts, three suspects have been arrested, and a fourth has been located.

Howard Beach teacher Stephanie Santiago contacted U.S. Parks officers and shared video her daughter recorded, depicting the moment several young men steal the swan and take off in a car.

"I yelled at them. I was irate, but I told them that they were going to see me again," Santiago said.

Santiago said she sees the swans sunbathing in her yard every day, and that she believed the swan to be the parent to four cygnets. "These birds have to be protected. They are federally protected birds," she added.

The New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation says that mute swans are protected under the law - therefore, swans, as well as their nests and eggs, may not be handled or harmed without authorization from the DEC.

Neighbor PJ Marcel saw Santiago's swan-snatching video and posted it to local Facebook group Howard Beach Dads.

"I was beside myself. I was outraged," Marcel told Eyewitness News. And the community felt similarly: the video "got almost 150,000 views and 2000 shares in less than 16 hours."

Less than 24 hours after the video was posted, NYC Parks worker Frank Kelly spotted the suspects about two miles away at Forest Park.

"I couldn't believe it," Kelly said. He sent a photo and video to his wife, who forwarded it to Marcel, who sent them to police.

Three of four suspects were apprehended as a result of neighbors banding together to protect wildlife.

"The CSI unit came after all the guys were detained, and basically they went in the vehicle with their suits on and everything. And they've got all kinds of feathers of all kinds," Kelly said. Alerting authorities to the supposed thieves "felt great, I ain't gonna lie to you. It felt good to do good."

One of the suspects arrested is a juvenile and was released to a guardian, police say.

Charges are pending.

The whereabouts of the missing waterfowl are still unknown.

