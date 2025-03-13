Keanu Reeves talks about new motorcycle docuseries 'Visionaries'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From dodging bullets in 'The Matrix' to chasing bank-robbing surfers in 'Point Break' and seeking vengeance as John Wick, Keanu Reeves has captivated audiences for decades.

Now the beloved actor is taking audiences on a different kind of ride.

'Visionaries' is a new Roku docuseries where Reeves and his arch motorcycle co-founder, Gard Hollinger travel the country meeting innovative minds changing the world.

The series showcases remarkable individuals whose curiosity drives innovation, something Reeves knows firsthand from his own career evolution.

"So we went on a kind of journey, an expedition to investigate creativity, what is the source or the inspiration, and then what do these people make and do? We have James Terrell, an artist, and Tim Ellis, who makes rockets. Paige Bradley, who's doing some sculpting," Reeves said.

While Reeves is known for his work in Hollywood, his love for motorcycles is a huge part of his life.

It's also the catalyst for the series.

"Our motorcycle company is interested in design, form, and function. And I thought that this, you know, kind of arch lens could focus in on these people. And share and inspire wonderful, amazing people that we come across," Reeves said.

"I love this concept of these transformative moments, and I kept thinking, how cool is it to be able to pinpoint something in your life that was really the spark? I'm curious for you both. Can you pinpoint something that sparks, whether it's your love of motorcycles, whether your love of storytelling or acting?" Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo asked.

"I grew up in Toronto, and there are these motorcycle gangs that would come into this one neighborhood that I lived in, and just seeing these pirates roll in on these machines looked really good to me," Reeves said.

