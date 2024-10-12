Film highlights director's move to NYC in search of better education for her dyslexic daughter

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Confetti" is not just a film about a little girl's journey with dyslexia, it's a love letter from a New York director to her daughter.

Ann Hu's daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia when she began school in China.

"At that point I didn't know what dyslexia was. So I asked is that a good thing or a bad thing? Is that a blessing or a curse?" Hu said.

Hu learned everything she could and eventually brought her daughter from China to a special learning school in New York.

Today, 18-year-old Michelle Hu is thriving in college studying fashion design.

"I code words differently. When I read, it might say the dog is happy but I might interpret as the dog was happy. What I read and see on paper, my mind interprets differently," Michelle Hu said.

The movie has been showcased around the world. Many countries still don't have a word for dyslexia, nor a way to help.

Ann Hu is quick to point out it has nothing to do with intelligence or success.

Indeed, Steven Spielberg has dyslexia and it's believed Albert Einstein did as well.

"The most important thing is you have to overcome internally that you are not less. You have something beautiful in you." Hu said.

Michelle is proud of her mother's film.

"I still think it's one of the best films she's ever made. She really depicted every moment perfectly and with thought and precision. It was almost like watching my life happen again," Michelle Hu said.

An estimated 20 percent of the population is dyslexic, which is one out of every five people.

