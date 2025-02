New interview with Parisa after her breakup with Grant

Parisa took some time to talk about her experiences on "The Bachelor," this week on "Playing The Field."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have a special episode of "Playing the Field" featuring a new interview with Parisa from "The Bachelor." She made it into Grant's top 10 before being eliminated. She talks to Jen and Gina about her time on the show, her favorite times with Grant, and whether or not she saw this breakup coming. After all, he had just given her some special rocks from Spain!

Coming up next week, it's time for hometown dates. We get Parisa's thoughts on the remaining four women.