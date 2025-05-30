24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Child shot in Jersey City, investigation underway at hospital and victim's home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, May 30, 2025 9:17AM
Child shot in Jersey City
An investigation is underway at the victim's home and at the hospital.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child with an apparent gun shot wound was brought to Bayonne Medical Center, prompting an investigation in neighboring Jersey City.

The child's mother brought the victim to the hospital, with a non-life threatening injury, either from being shot or grazed, just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Police were seen examining a vehicle parked outside the hospital.

Officers also responded to a Jersey City home to search for a weapon.

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More New Jersey news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW