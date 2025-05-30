Child shot in Jersey City, investigation underway at hospital and victim's home

An investigation is underway at the victim's home and at the hospital.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child with an apparent gun shot wound was brought to Bayonne Medical Center, prompting an investigation in neighboring Jersey City.

The child's mother brought the victim to the hospital, with a non-life threatening injury, either from being shot or grazed, just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Police were seen examining a vehicle parked outside the hospital.

Officers also responded to a Jersey City home to search for a weapon.

