Child shot in Jersey City, investigation underway at hospital and victim's home

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child with an apparent gun shot wound was brought to Bayonne Medical Center, prompting an investigation in neighboring Jersey City.
The child's mother brought the victim to the hospital, with a non-life threatening injury, either from being shot or grazed, just before 3 a.m. Friday.
Police were seen examining a vehicle parked outside the hospital.
Officers also responded to a Jersey City home to search for a weapon.
