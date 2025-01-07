New Jersey firefighters rescue woman and 2 dogs from frozen creek

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey -- Firefighters jumped into action to rescue a woman and her two dogs who were submerged in a partially frozen New Jersey creek.

The dramatic moments were captured on police body camera footage.

"I'm glad they're here and they were ready to go. That's their job and they did a great job," said Chief Mike Millisky, with the Chews Landing Fire Department.

Police in New Jersey said it happened at the Timber Creek Dog Park located in Blackwood.

The call for help came in around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

The woman, struggling to stay afloat, was spotted by a passerby.

"Unfortunately she had been in the water for a while before we actually got to her," said Chief Millisky."The dogs went in on top of the ice and she went after to help the dogs."

It's a situation Chief Millisky says most members of the Chews Landing Fire Department have never experienced.

"The crews did the drill that morning of all the equipment for ice rescue and was preparing for another drill coming up, so it was really fresh in their minds," he said. "We practice every year, but ice rescues, I think this is probably the first for many of us."

Fire departments and rescue crews from neighboring towns responded to the scene.

While it was a collective rescue with more than 40 first responders, it was two firefighters who suited up.

Medical treatment was initiated at the scene and the individual was taken to an area hospital.

Our sister station WPVI was told by authorities the woman is stable and continues to recover.

The dogs are also both OK.

The Gloucester Township Police Department reminds everyone to exercise extreme caution near frozen bodies of water as changing temperatures can create unpredictable and unsafe ice conditions.