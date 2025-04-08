New Jersey man sentenced for preying on women after posing as a nurse on dating sites

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday in New York for preying on women after posing as a nurse on dating sites.

Herman Brightman convinced women to meet and date him by pretending to be a nurse or nurse practitioner on Facebook and Hinge, sending pictures and videos of himself wearing scrubs and lab coats.

Then he became physically abusive, particularly if they attempted to end the relationship.

Brightman attacked at least four women between January 2022 and September 2023, including one he physically held onto for an entire evening to prevent her from escaping.

He threatened a Queens woman in her home and held her at knifepoint, threatening to "gut" her "like a fish."

Brightman pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce to commit a crime of violence and to sending interstate threats.

