New Jersey medical students build bikes to give to kids at Boys and Girls Club

NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The first day of classes for future doctors was an opportunity for team building and community support putting together bikes to give to kids from the Clifton Boys and Girls Club.

The students had a day of intense orientation before the fun began.

Some of the students will become surgeons so assembling a bike may be a good start when it comes to a hands-on operation.

The team-building skill is part of the teaching innovation unique to the Hackensack Meridian Health System.

All assembled bikes were tested for safety and kids from the Boys and Girls club got in on the bike building experience.

