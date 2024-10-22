New Jersey officials roll out 'stage three' fire restrictions due to dry conditions

NJ implements 'stage three' fire restrictions due to dry conditions Trisha Hartman has more.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The state of New Jersey on Tuesday rolled out "stage three" restrictions for fires across the state because of dry conditions.

The rules come after a wildfire broke out in Morris County over the weekend which burned nearly 80 acres.

At last check the fire was 85% contained.

The implemented restrictions also mean campfires, picnic barbecues, and charcoal fires are banned in parks until further notice.

"The actions that the public and businesses take now will prevent or delay the need for further action," said New Jersey State Geologist Steve Domber.

The state declared a drought watch and have asked residents to voluntarily conserve water.

