New Jersey residents to rally against state's reversal of AR-15 ban

HACKENSACK (WABC) -- A rally is set for Monday as residents in New Jersey fight back against a federal court decision that ruled the state's ban on AR-15s is unconstitutional.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer will be joined by advocates, including Moms Demand Action, rallying at the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Last week's decision only applies to one type of firearm, which is the colt AR-15, and allows it to still be used for home self-defense.

The state attorney general says his office will appeal the ruling.

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

