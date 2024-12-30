24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
NJ sinkhole: I-80 eastbound to reopen Monday if weather cooperates

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, December 30, 2024 4:02AM
Abandoned mineshaft caused giant sinkhole shutting down part of I-80
The DOT says an abandoned mineshaft under the highway collapsed, causing the massive sinkhole.

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- I-80 eastbound is scheduled to reopen Monday in New Jersey, if the weather cooperates.

The sinkhole opened up around 7:45 a.m. Thursday just past Exit 34 in Wharton, swallowing a portion of the shoulder and encroaching on the right lane going eastbound.

Repaving was underway Sunday night, but was being slowed down by bad weather.

I-80 eastbound Detour:

  • Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

  • Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

  • Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

  • Merge onto Route 15 southbound

  • Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

  • Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

  • Continue on Route 46 eastbound

  • Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

  • Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80

  • or Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

