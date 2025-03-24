NJ Transit offering free train rides in areas near I-80 sinkholes

New Jersey Transit is looking to ease the burden for commuters impacted by sinkhole repairs along Interstate 80.

The agency is offering a discount on travel from certain stations as lanes continue to be shuttered.

The NJDOT says the westbound side may reopen soon. The agency has a goal to open at least two lanes in the next week.

The work is costing the state about $150,000 per day, according to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Two sinkholes are located on the roadway and in both directions near Exit 34.

The full repair will likely take 6 to 8 weeks.

As for the cost: federal, state, local officials are all working together for funding and to make the repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

The sinkholes are a result of a collapsed and abandoned mines that are located under the highway.

This is putting a strain on people who use I-80 to commute into the city.

NJ Transit is offering free rides heading to New York City at the following train stops:

-Hackettstown

-Mount olive

-Netcong

-Lake hopatcong

-Mount arlington

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited the site of the sinkhole and said the federal government is doing all it can to assist in the restoration project.

"I've committed to Congressman Keane and the governor that we're going to do all that we can on the federal side to provide assistance. We might have some legislative restrictions and if that's the case we're going to Tom Keane who's going to Congress (to get you) that you get the help that you need."

And for riders making a transfer from Summit to Newark, you may have to alert train crew so you dont get charged.

Meanwhile, the trip back is the regular fare.