West Orange High School senior earns perfect score on the SAT

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sahli Negassi, a senior at West Orange High School in New Jersey, achieved something that fewer than a thousand students nationwide accomplish each year: a perfect score on the math and reading sections of the SAT.

But scoring a 1600 on the exam is not Negassi's only achievement.

The 17-year-old student runs track and cross-county, is a member of the string ensemble and chess team, and serves as president of the National Honor Society.

Despite all his accomplishments so far, Negassi remains focused on his future.

He hopes to pursue a career in law at Harvard University.

