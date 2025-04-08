NJ movie theater bans unaccompanied minors from 'A Minecraft Movie' showings

The group of kids engaged in unacceptable behavior, including vandalism.

The group of kids engaged in unacceptable behavior, including vandalism.

The group of kids engaged in unacceptable behavior, including vandalism.

The group of kids engaged in unacceptable behavior, including vandalism.

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey movie theater is banning unaccompanied minors from showings of the new "A Minecraft Movie."

The theater, located in Washington Township, says a large group of unsupervised boys were being disruptive during a screening last week.

The theater said the group of kids engaged in unacceptable behavior, including vandalism.

The theater added it received multiple complaints from moviegoers who were trying to enjoy the film with their families.

Minors will now have to come with a parent or responsible adult if they want to watch the movie.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.