Local businesses team up with police to provide 'Safe Place Program' for those in danger

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several local businesses in a city in New Jersey have teamed up with the police to provide safe shelter for anyone who feels in danger.

It's called the 'Safe Place Program.'

Some stories double as a safe spot including a thrift store The Angel Spot.

"We're actually a family. We don't look at ourselves just as a store, we look at ourselves as a family place," said owner Mark Smith.

A new initiative was launched in East Orange Tuesday where participating businesses partner with police to protect victims until help arrives.

The participating stores are marked with stickers on their front doors and windows.

"This program establishes safe places for victims of bias, harassment, discrimination, bullying, or hate crimes to find shelter while calling 911 for help," said Chief Phyllis Bindi of East Orange Police Department.

Lloyd Morgan and his wife have been merchants in the city for more than half a century.

He didn't hesitate to sign up his hardware store and barber shop next door.

"I am not a crime fighter, I'm here to help others that are in need, save lives, this people in this city are very loving people," Morgan said.

Long before the formal program began, Morgan says victims have rushed into his store desperate for help.

And that's what he gave them.

A safe place while police were called. He said he would never lock his door on someone in need.

"It happened quite a few times. I had to take the one in and stand at the door and went outside. I called one from the group. I said come here and let me speak to you and they left," Morgan said.

So far, 11 stores have signed up as a safe place. The goal now is to get widespread participation so victims can find help anywhere in the city.

The participating stores include:

Sunoco/ Subway, 85 Dodd Street

Lerro Enterprises, 35 Main Street

7-Eleven, 247 Freeway Drive East

Scott's Flowers, 526 Central Avenue

The Angel Spot, 609 Central Avenue

Lukoil Gas Station, 544 William Street

Fresh Deli Market, 480 Park Avenue

Scovil's Barber Shop, 460A Central Avenue

Brendalyn Restaurant, 93 Greenwood Avenue

One Stop Hardware, 97 4th Avenue

Lloyd Barber Shop, 97 B 4th Avenue

