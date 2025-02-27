NJ Transit rolls out new initiatives to improve customer experience and maintain clean stations

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Transit on Thursday announced its latest initiatives to improve customer service for its more than 90,000 customers.

The new plans will include the creation of customer and station care teams, most notably at Newark Penn Station.

New NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri says he started working on this plan when he took office last month.

"None of this is cheap, but for us it is money well spent," Kolluri said.

Part of the initiative will now have customer care ambassadors -- wearing bright orange shirts and vests -- located at Newark Penn to help riders get to the right gates and buses.

"Sometimes they get confused and they don't know which way the train is going," customer Derrick Hobby said. "It'll be a big help.

One of the biggest concerns inside Newark Penn is the homeless population, which has prompted customers to want action to be taken to help those struggling and keep them from congregating in the station. In response, NJ Transit will be limiting access in the station from 12 a.m. through 5 a.m. so the building can be cleaned and stragglers encouraged to leave.

"I don't have a problem with them," said rider Delania Cobbs. "It's the bathrooms. They are in the bathrooms just sitting. So I think they should clean that up."

NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo feels that limiting the station's access will help ensure a safer and more secure travel experience for customers.

"It'll help deter crime and provide greater visibility of police in uniform for those in the station," he said.

The station will also be closing two fast food places earlier after they had previously been open until 1 or 2 a.m.

"That is important because we're trying to also make sure for cleaning purposes and to make sure we have order in the station," Kolluri said.

Both programs will begin March 3. Additional lighting improvements and enhanced signage will also be deployed.

