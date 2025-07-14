NJ WWI veteran's family gets long-overdue Purple Heart medal

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One of the highest military honors, the Purple Heart, was given to a war hero's family in New Jersey.

For decades, Savos Loukides, a World War I veteran from New Jersey, has been waiting to receive the honor.

On Monday, Congressman Josh Gottheimer presented his family with his long-lost medal during a ceremony in Fair Lawn.

Gottheimer presented the medals and American flag to Loukides' son and daughter-in-law, Gus and Susan Loukides of Montvale.

Savos Loukides immigrated to the United States in 1912 from Turkey but was of Greek heritage and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Loukides served in the 309th Infantry and completed five military campaigns in France during World War I.

During his service, he was shot at and wounded by chemical weapons and was then honorably discharged for his injuries.

After serving, he settled in Patterson and became a local business owner.

"I think he would be amazed as I am. I wish of course he could be here and I wish my brothers could be here also," Gus Loukides said.

Loukides had given up hope and efforts to receive his father's medals, but his friend Henry who got his own father's WWII honors, insisted that they push on.

"I said well if I can do it, we're going to do it for you, I liked it because it's even a bigger challenge, WWI vs WWII.

They got help from Gottheimer to track down the records from the military.

"The big problem here was that in St. Louis, the place where they kept all the WWI medals burned down so we actually had to go piece it together, work with the military, work with the archives and put together where he served and when he served and the medals he earned," Gottheimer said.

Loukides said his father never spoke in detail about his military service, but did mention being on the battlefield and being shot and gassed.

"He was gassed in, I think in the Argonne. I'm not sure. Um, but he also said that the command was Company M Forward. So he was in company M," Loukides said.

Savos Loukides was honorably discharged and returned to Paterson and ran several businesses before passing away in 1962.

His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of a grateful nation and loving family.

