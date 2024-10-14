New Jersey's controversial black bear hunting season begins

MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The controversial bear hunting season begins in New Jersey on Monday.

Officials say the hunt is needed to control the state's growing black bear population. While most bear communities hibernate during the winter months, black bear populations tend to grow as they are not true hibernators.

State officials estimate that there are upwards of 3,000 black bears roaming across the northwestern region of New Jersey. The population is expected to reach 4,000 by 2027.

Those numbers have nearly doubled in six years with more people spotting them in their back yards.

Dangerous interactions between black bears and the public skyrocketed by 237 percent between January 2022 and October 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Officials say 62 incidents reported were aggressive interactions with humans, 1 human attack, 12 dog attacks, 12 home entries and at least 89 instances of property damage.

Archers can begin hunting the big game at dawn on October 14.

Later this week on Thursday, hunters using muzzleloaders will be able to join in on the hunt.

Meanwhile, shotguns can't be used until December when segment B of the hunting season begins.

