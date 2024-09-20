New Kids On The Block announce 'opportunity of a lifetime' Vegas residency

'80s boy band New Kids On The Block present their first-ever Vegas residency "The Right Stuff"

'80s boy band New Kids On The Block present their first-ever Vegas residency "The Right Stuff," calling it an "opportunity of a lifetime."

'80s boy band New Kids On The Block present their first-ever Vegas residency "The Right Stuff," calling it an "opportunity of a lifetime."

'80s boy band New Kids On The Block present their first-ever Vegas residency "The Right Stuff," calling it an "opportunity of a lifetime."

'80s boy band New Kids On The Block present their first-ever Vegas residency "The Right Stuff," calling it an "opportunity of a lifetime."

LAS VEGAS -- Your favorite '80s boy band just announced their first-ever Vegas residency.

New Kids On The Block is taking the stage for "The Right Stuff," 16 incredible shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Following the success of their Magic Summer Tour 2024, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny are ready to kick off their residency, beginning Friday, June 20, 2025!

While in town for Las Vegas' iHeartRadio Music Festival, On The Red Carpet's Sophie Flay spoke with the band about their debut residency moments before the official announcement was made.

"We've done so many things in our careers. We've always talked, even when we were kids like, 'One day we'll do Vegas when we get older.' Well, we're not that old, but we're here and we're gonna do it, and it seems like it's been a long time coming," said Donnie Wahlberg.

Flay asked the band what their first residency means to them.

Joey McIntyre responded, "In 1985 is when I joined the group. It'll be 40 years, you know. Next year when we start our residency. There are so many things we could have never dreamed of." He continued, "We still feel young. We're not kidding around. Our newest album, 'Still Kids,' really is about the joy we have. We get to relive these moments again and again with our fans!"

"Now, people are coming to Vegas at the height of their career," Wahlberg explained.

"We put on some pretty great shows. We do a lot of fun stuff, but this is going to be the opportunity of a lifetime for us in this room."

Tickets for the following shows go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT here, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15