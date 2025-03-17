1 person stabbed in parking lot outside New Milford High School in New Jersey; 2 people in custody

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was stabbed and rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a dispute took place in a parking lot at New Milford High School in New Jersey, according to officials.

Police say they responded around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, to a large fight that broke out in the school parking.

New Milford Superintendent of Schools Peter Galasso says the fight involved New Milford High School students and juveniles not affiliated with the school district.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

The superintendent says two individuals were taken into custody.

Galasso says preliminary information indicates this was an "isolated incident," and there is no ongoing threat to any of the schools in the district.

He says the high school will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.