New Queens ACC shelter allegedly already overrun with animals living in poor conditions

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- The new Animal Care Center in Queens has only been open three weeks - but there are already complaints that the city-funded shelter is overcrowded with animals living in terrible conditions.

The facility was supposed to fill a void for the growing number of animals who were being surrendered in New York, but instead has become overrun and is operating at more than 200% of its capacity.

It was only a month ago that Eyewitness News did a story about the ACC temporarily closing its Brooklyn shelter for renovations and opening what they described as a bigger facility in Queens.

Inside sources with the ACC say the conditions are unacceptable and this could have been prevented or mitigated with better planning.

Photos of alleged filthy and overcrowded conditions inside the shelter are sparking outrage. It has prompted Councilman Robert Holden to take action and tour the newly opened $75 million facility himself.

Inside sources with the ACC say that two-sided kennels intended for one dog are now being used for two.

"Look, it's a tough job and you have animals that keep coming and coming, and unfortunately there's not enough adoption," Holden said.

"The answer should have been probably better planning," Holden said.

In a statement, the ACC said in part:

"If a pet's kennel is dirty, we clean it up as soon as we possibly can. No pet is willfully left in a mess...we do our best to ensure all pets are cared for, healthy and ready for adoption."

A cat foster parent offered her own solution to the problem.

"It's also a reason why we should encourage more people to foster and adopt, you know, the shelter can't take on all these animals by themselves," said foster parent Natalie Berrio-Gil.

Holden said he'd like to work with Mayor Eric Adams to find a temporary location while the Brooklyn facility is being renovated.

He is calling for a hearing on the issue later this month.

