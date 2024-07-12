Volunteers wanted to foster large dogs ahead of opening of new ACC facility in Queens

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Animal Care Centers of New York City is looking for volunteers to temporarily foster some of their large dogs as its Brooklyn center begins a two-year renovation.

ACC has over 100 large dogs at its Brooklyn facility that will be moved to a new Queens Animal Care Center in Ridgewood in late July.

Officials are looking for people to help with the transition by fostering a large dog for a few days.

"Our Queens shelter is a brand-new state-of-the-art facility, we will eventually have a public facing clinic, there is so much room for our animals," Jessica Vaccaro said.

The shelter will provide all necessary supplies and even a ride to and from the shelter for anyone that fosters a dog.

"We're hoping to diminish the stress on the animals during the move by having them go home with someone," Vaccaro said.

They say foster dogs can be picked up from Brooklyn ACC July 19-21 or earlier -- even as soon as Friday.

The dogs can then be dropped off at Queens ACC July 26-28 or later.

Amid a national issue of overcrowding at shelters, shelter officials say the help is critical so they can find loving homes for all the dogs.

"Right now we are more than double the capacity for dogs," Vaccaro said. "We are not going to turn away any dog."

Anyone interested can fill out a temporary foster form online and sign up for a virtual large dog orientation.

