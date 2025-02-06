Investigation underway after man found dead on side of road in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in New Rochelle on Thursday morning.

The discovery was made at the corner of Charles Street and Washington Avenue.

The body is believed to be a man in his late teens or early 20s.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are working to determine his cause of death.

Few other details were released.

