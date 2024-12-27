New Year's drone show in Central Park canceled after Florida disaster

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A New Year's Eve drone show in Central Park has been canceled, according to the New York Road Runners.

Not because of the local drone scares, but rather because it was being produced by the same vendor who was blamed for a disaster at a drone show in Florida.

Several drones that were part of a show in Orlando collided on Saturday night. A boy was hit and hospitalized.

NYRR had hired the company for a display in the park as part of a midnight race.

"As always, we are working to ensure that runners have a memorable time as they ring in 2025 at our festive NYRR Midnight Run on New Year's Eve in Central Park. Unfortunately, due to circumstances out of our control, we will no longer be staging our planned drone show during the race," the NYRR said in a statement.

