New Year's Eve 2025: Street closures and subway changes to know

Janice Yu has more on security measures ahead of NYC's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Janice Yu has more on security measures ahead of NYC's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Janice Yu has more on security measures ahead of NYC's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Janice Yu has more on security measures ahead of NYC's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be several street closures and subway and bus service changes in place for New Year's Eve before more than a million people are expected to ring in 2025 in Times Square.

Streets in Times Square will begin closing at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning:

West 42nd to West 49th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway

West 43rd to West 48th between Sixth and Eighth avenues

And other streets will close at 11 a.m.:

West 37th to West 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway

West 37th to West 56th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

Viewing areas will officially open at 3 p.m. and pedestrians can begin to enter at checkpoints at 49th, 52nd, and 56th streets from both Sixth and Eighth avenues.

More streets will be closed to facilitate easier police movement, so spectators are strongly urged to take mass transit.

The MTA is adding extra subway and commuter rail service on New Year's Eve to accommodate the crowds.

Subways and buses

On Tuesday, subways will run on a weekday schedule and most bus routes will run on a reduced weekday schedule.

Many buses may experience delays and/or detours, especially in Midtown Manhattan.

On New Year's Eve, there will be increased service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, C, D, G, L, N, Q, R trains and the S shuttle. The A train will run express until 2:45 a.m.

Because of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, some trains won't stop at certain stations, and some station entrances/exits in Midtown will be closed.

Street exits at Times Sq-42 St will be closed.

Uptown 1 trains won't stop at 50 St. from 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to 12:15 a.m. Wednesday

N, Q, R trains won't stop at 49 St. in either direction from 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to 12:15 a.m. Wednesday

Some entrances/exits at 42 St-Bryant Park, 59 St-Columbus Circle and 57 St-7 Av may be closed.

Beginning at 2 p.m. the passageway between Times Sq-42 St and 42 St-Bryant Park will be open for eastbound foot traffic only, one way from 7 Av/Broadway to 6 Av.

On New Year's day, both subways and buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

Long Island Rail Road

On Tuesday there will be a total of 11 additional LIRR trains on the Babylon, Montauk, Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Port Washington branches to Grand Central Madison or Penn Station beginning in the early evening to accommodate riders heading into the city for New Year's Eve celebrations.

On New Year's Day, there will be a total of 12 additional trains beginning in the early overnight hours to accommodate riders heading back to Long Island from Penn Station or Grand Central Madison.

In addition, the LIRR will provide extra pre and post-event service to and from Elmont-UBS Arena for the Billy Joel concert scheduled for New Year's Eve.

On Wednesday Jan. 1, all LIRR trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Metro-North

Beginning Monday, Dec. 30, Metro-North will operate on a regular weekday schedule on the three East of Hudson lines with extra late-evening and post-midnight service on New Year's Eve and into New Year's morning.

On New Year's Day, Metro-North will operate hourly service, with extra trains on the New Haven Line, and regular weekend service on the Wassaic, Danbury and Waterbury branches.

The West of Hudson Lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule, with extra service in the late evening and after midnight on New Year's Eve, and a weekend schedule on New Year's Day.

Bridges and Tunnels

Temporary daytime road closures at all MTA Bridges and Tunnels will end at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. On Thursday, Jan. 2, roadwork may resume and soft lane closures may be implemented in the off-peak direction during the morning rush hour period as traffic volumes and regional conditions permit.

Make sure to visit MTA.info, the MTA app, or the TrainTime app for real-time updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.