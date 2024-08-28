How to watch the New York Caribbean Carnival on Labor Day

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The New York Caribbean Carnival, one of the city's biggest summer festivals, culminates with a parade and celebration streamed live on ABC7 New York on Labor Day, September 2.

It's the nation's largest Caribbean cultural festival attracting more than a million jubilant participants and spectators.

The seven-hour event starts at 11:00 a.m. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Labor Day.

The parade features steel-pan and calypso bands in elaborate costumes that march down Eastern Parkway from Utica Avenue to a reviewing stand at Grand Army Plaza.

Eyewitness News reporter Phil Taitt is honored to serve as one of the parade's grand marshals!

ABC 7 New York will provide streaming coverage of the parade starting at noon at abc7ny.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, as well as our YouTube channel.

New York's weekend-long Caribbean Carnival dates back to the 1920s when it's believed to have started in Harlem before moving to Brooklyn in the mid-1960s where it continues to draw millions of people each year.

Click here for more information about the New York Caribbean Carnival.

WATCH the 2023 New York Caribbean Carnival parade

