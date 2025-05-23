NYC beaches open this Memorial Day weekend, officials tout new safety measures

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) -- New York City's beaches open Saturday to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials will be at Orchard Beach on Friday morning to drum up some excitement for the summer season and discuss safety measures.

The city has been focused on recruiting lifeguards.

Nine hundred and thirty were on duty at the peak of last summer, and the city expects to meet, if not exceed, that number this year.

City leaders raised lifeguard wages, secured bonuses, and modernized application requirements to help increase the number of new recruits.

Adams is also expected to talk about how first responders have expanded their use of drones to keep beachgoers safe.

Rescuers are able to drop emergency flotation devices to struggling swimmers.

The city will also continue its drone surveillance of the shoreline in response to increased shark sightings.

Meantime, the NYPD will discuss its annual program of surging police officers onto the streets for "Summer All Out" in response to an expected increase in crime in the summer.

There have been several recent incidents of violence in the Bronx, including the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl by a 14-year-old boy, according to police.

Compared to 2018, child victims of gun violence went up 200% last year in the Bronx.

In the past, the "Summer All Out" program has worked to reduce crime, according to the city.

Friday is about spreading the word and the excitement as we kick off the unofficial start to summer.

The media briefing is expected at 10 a.m. Friday.

