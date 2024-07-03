Young dancers hope to open eyes with their moves at NYC Dance Alliance auditions

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of young dancers from around the country and Canada are in Midtown, just blocks from Broadway, putting their best foot forward in hopes of securing a financial boost for their college education.

It's part of the New York City Dance Alliance, which is holding its National College Scholarship auditions. Its foundation has handed out more than $5 million to dancers - some of which go on to perform on the biggest stages in the world.

"We're all pushing each other, I am so incredibly inspired, this is a great place to be," said dancer Charlie Head.

Some of the dancers are rising seniors hoping to catch the eye of recruiters, like Lauren Gaul from Pace University, and walk away with offers to dance programs and scholarships.

"These dancers are exceptional, they're really well trained, their energy is amazing, and they get the best talent here," Gaul said.

Others who just finished high school are also looking for financial support heading into college. For Charlie head, it's Juilliard.

NYCDA Founder and Executive Director Joe Lanteri says his goal, year-round, is to give a diverse group of kids access to dance.

"This is about an entire generation that's going to go on to do great things, and the arts really bring out elements of critical thinking, so we are investing in these amazing humans that we are going to rely on to change the world in the years to come," Lanteri said.

This is just the beginning. In two weeks in Phoenix, another group, several hundred dancers from 16 colleges, will audition. That's when everyone will get the final results.

