New York City FC, Orlando City both looking for spark

New York City FC and Orlando City will both look to respond to underwhelming weekend performances when they meet on Wednesday night in Central Florida.

Orlando (9-5-8, 35 points) was held to a 1-1 home draw on Saturday by last- place CF Montreal, a result that stretched the Lions' winless run to three matches.

Rodrigo Schlegel's rash late challenge set up Montreal's leveler from the penalty spot. But more troubling was an apparent lack of endeavor by Orlando after taking the lead through Martin Ojeda at 28 minutes.

While some might have interpreted that as a lack of focus or enthusiasm from a veteran-laden group, manager Oscar Pareja insisted it wasn't the case.

"It's not a decision from the players - we always play against rivals that are professionals too, and they (do) things that it makes you look like you are flat," Pareja said this week. "It's something that happened in the game that is organic. ... I think Montreal came with not many options, and they kept the ball and they make you look flat. But the boys were working."

It was another frustrating chapter for an attack that has varied in potency, scoring 29 of its 40 total goals in just eight matches.

Next to visit is NYCFC (9-8-4, 31 points) following their 2-0 defeat Saturday at a previously struggling Charlotte FC.

New York City boss Pascal Jansen has seen his side win only once away from home, and Saturday marked the seventh time NYCFC have been held scoreless in 11 away fixtures. They've scored in only one of eight away matches when team- scoring leader Alonso Martinez (eight MLS goals) doesn't find the net.

New attacking midfield signing Nicolas Fernandez Mercau from Spain's Elche CF is awaiting his visa and won't be available. Otherwise, Jansen's squad is getting much healthier, with influential midfielder Keaton Parks the latest to return from a leg injury that has kept him sidelined since May 31.

"Everything looked very good in training," Jansen said this week. "Everybody was available, apart from Maximo Carrizo. So, we have a few choices to make going into the next game."

