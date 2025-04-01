New York City increases fine to $5,000 for illegal dumping in parks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- People who illegally dump in parks in New York City will have to pay a much heftier fine moving forward.

The city announced on Monday an increase in fines to $5,000 for anyone who participates in illegal dumping on New York City park properties.

The previous penalty for illegal dumping was $1,000 per offense.

"Every New Yorker deserves to have access to safe, clean, and welcoming parks," said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. "New York City has always gone after bad actors who illegally dump on our streets and in our parks, but starting today, we are upping the ante: If you trash our parks, you will be held accountable and charged five times more than before."

Illegal dumping is a concern in parks throughout all five boroughs, but the issue has been especially prevalent in the Bronx.

In 2024, nearly 32,000 bags of illegally dumped trash were removed from Bronx parks.

"These increased penalties will serve to deter illegal dumping, addressing a major challenge in our parks that has required a considerable amount of staff time and resources," added NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "Additionally, the planned installation of security cameras and the introduction of additional cleaning staff this spring will help keep parks cleaner and enhance quality of life for New Yorkers."

NYC Parks has also added a penalty of $10,000 for each subsequent offense within 12 months of the first offense.

