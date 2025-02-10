Immigration advocates rally against City Hall memo on cooperation with federal agents at schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- City agencies in New York are working through confusion over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

It all stems from updated guidance given to the agencies about what to do if federal agents come onto their property.

Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos says policy at city public schools have not changed.

Employees have been directed to not allow federal agents onto property without a warrant.

Meanwhile, there's is a different policy at other NEw York City agencies.

The updated guidance directs city workers to step aside and allow federal agents to access municipal buildings if they feel their safety is threatened by arrest or other actions.

This shift was met with backlash from city council members, labor unions, immigration advocates and legal services providers.

"We are here today to send a very clear message to the mayor and to everybody here in the city. We are a city that protects immigrants. We are a city that supports immigrants. We do not need ICE in schools. We do not need ICE in hospitals. We do not need ICE in any public building." Daniel Coates, Make the Road New York, said.

The mayor's office has stressed not instructing workers to open doors for federal law enforcement.

Officials within the administration say the guidance is in interest of keeping all city workers safe.

ALSO READ | Immigrants fear Impact of President Trump's policies

Dan Krauth reports from New York City on the fears some immigrants have of President-elect Trump's potential immigration policies.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.