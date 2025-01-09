NYC Mayor Eric Adams to deliver State of the City amid federal corruption probe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams hopes to hit a high note as he speaks to hundreds inside the historic Apollo Theater for his now fourth State of the City.

This address may be different as a second term in office is deeply uncertain. He will try to project confidence in his administration's ability to deliver results to New Yorkers.

From public safety, in the eye of high-profile crime incidents, quality of life issues, the migrant crisis, homelessness, and another hot-button issue for New Yorkers, the cost of living.

For the mayor's fourth State of the City, he'll appear as a federally indicted mayor seeking re-election.

"While this is happening, I still have to deal with the everyday issues of affordability, housing, public safety, educating children, and revitalizing our economy. That's what I must focus on," Adams said.

Meantime, hundreds of NYPD sergeants are expected to protest outside of the mayor's address later Thursday morning.

They're fighting to end an ongoing wage dispute that's left 1,200 sergeants earning far less than the police officers they supervise.

Thursday's event will mark the first time police officers have publicly protested against Adams, a retired NYPD captain.

It's important to note, that we can expect nearly every elected and city official to pour inside the Harlem theater.

This time the mayor's former inner circle will not be present after an avalanche of resignations last year amid several investigations.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at what's being done to help drivers navigate the new congestion pricing toll.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.