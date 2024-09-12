New York City cracking down on pedicab scams as fall tourism season picks up

Josh Einiger got an up close look at New York City's campaign to crack down on pedicab scams in Midtown.

Josh Einiger got an up close look at New York City's campaign to crack down on pedicab scams in Midtown.

Josh Einiger got an up close look at New York City's campaign to crack down on pedicab scams in Midtown.

Josh Einiger got an up close look at New York City's campaign to crack down on pedicab scams in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new campaign is underway to improve quality-of-life issues in New York City, with the NYPD first focusing on making sure pedicab drivers aren't ripping off tourists who come during the fall season.

In New York City, you can spot a tourist from a mile away, making them ripe targets for swindlers trying to make a quick buck.

"They're ripping off tourists, they're taking advantage of them, and we have to stop that," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry.

So, on Wednesday night, police fanned out though some of the densest tourist spots in the world to crack down on pedicab scams and illegal vendors, in what's being dubbed as "Operation Front Door."

From his COVID quarantine, Mayor Eric Adams addressed the multi-agency taskforce, comprised of dozen of city employees, from police to sanitation, to address quality-of-life concerns.

"Tourism is a major economic engine, and when you look at these various pedicabs, and some of the other actions we've seen, it just takes away from the quality-of-life of our city. You know it, and I know it," Adams said.

It didn't take long for police to find problems to solve, impounding nearly two dozen pedicabs for a variety of code violations.

Daughtry says their operators do little but gouge tourists, and then harass them when they can't pay.

"Look at the side of the pedicab that says $8.99 per minute," Daughtry said. "Can you imagine? What ride are you going on for $8.99 per minute."

Police also targeted illegal street vendors, confiscating cheap knockoffs that go for hundreds of dollars on the street.

New York sees 63 million tourists a year. The fact that unscrupulous street hawkers would take advantage of them is nothing new, but with the holidays not far off, the city says it's taking action and cleaning up its front door.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.