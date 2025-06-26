NYC free public pools open for the season on Friday, including new Central Park pool

As the summer warms up, many are looking to beat the heat.

Luckily, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation's free outdoor pools open for the season on Friday, June 27, 2025 - including the new Gottesman Pool at the Davis Center, located next to the Harlem Meer in Central Park.

According to the Central Park Conservatory, the new Davis Center provides a larger-than-Olympic-size pool, an outdoor spray pad, public restrooms, and other amenities.

"We're diving into summer and continuing our 'We Outside Summer' by opening the new Gottesman Pool at the Harlem Meer and 64 other public pools across the five boroughs," said Mayor Eric Adams.

"During a heat wave, one of the greatest responsibilities we have as a city is to provide access to resources that keep our most vulnerable New Yorkers cool and safe - and that means opening our public pools and giving our children access to free swim lessons and trained lifeguards, so they are protected in and around the water this summer."

The Adams administration says the city has 680 lifeguards as of today, a number that is expected to continue to grow as lifeguard certification continues through mid-July.

"Our free outdoor pools are synonymous with summer for so many New Yorkers - they're incredible amenities that allow people to cool off, have fun, and stay fit," said NYC Parks Commissioner Rodriguez-Rosa.

Unsure when to visit your local NYC Parks pool? Here's what to know.

Outdoor pool hours are from 11: 00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Outdoor public pools are open citywide from Friday, June 27 until Sunday, September 7.

Indoor pools are open all year.

There can often be a line outside pools. NYC Parks says on busy days they may add swim sessions and limit the amount of time that visitors can swim in the pool, and may also give out bracelets that allow visitors to come back later and skip the line.

What should I bring to the pool?

NYC Parks recommends bringing a sturdy combination lock, a swimsuit, a towel, and sunscreen. Plain white shirts and white hats are allowed on pool decks, but no shirts with colors on them are allowed.

Food, glass bottles, electronic devices, and newspapers are not permitted. Floaties are also generally not permitted. NYC Parks also recommends leaving valuables such as jewelry at home.

Looking for swim lessons and other activities?

NYC Parks offers free aquatics programming, including swim classes, and has recently expanded programming from six to ten outdoor pools, including the new Gottesman Pool. New Yorkers can sign up for the registration lottery on the NYC Parks website.

Additionally, NYC Parks is bringing back Adult Lap Swim this summer. One pool per borough, including at Van Cortlandt Park pool in the Bronx, Kosciuszko pool in Brooklyn, Thomas Jefferson Park pool in Manhattan, Astoria Park pool in Queens, and Lyons Pool Recreation Center on Staten Island, will allow fitness-minded New Yorkers to take to the water without interruption from other swimmers.

Senior Splash will continue at one pool per borough, including at Van Cortlandt Park pool, Kosciuszko pool, Thomas Jefferson Park pool, Astoria Park pool in Queens, and Lyons Pool Recreation Center. All programming will run from July 7 to August 29, 2025.

