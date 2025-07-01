NYC primary election: Zohran Mamdani defeats Andrew Cuomo in 3rd round of ranked choice voting

CeFaan Kim reports on the official rank choice voting results for New York City mayoral primary released from Lower Manhattan.

CeFaan Kim reports on the official rank choice voting results for New York City mayoral primary released from Lower Manhattan.

CeFaan Kim reports on the official rank choice voting results for New York City mayoral primary released from Lower Manhattan.

CeFaan Kim reports on the official rank choice voting results for New York City mayoral primary released from Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the third round in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, according to ranked choice voting results.

The results released by the the New York City Board of Elections on Tuesday, revealed Mamdani beat Cuomo 56% to 44% in the third round.

Mandami received 545,334 votes, Cuomo 428,530 votes and 53,534 ballots were exhausted, meaning voters had ranked neither Mamdani nor Cuomo.

The 1,026,783 total votes cast in the democratic primary were the most votes in a mayoral primary since 1989.

Mamdani picked up 99,069 votes, and Cuomo got 53,493 votes in the final round. Mamdani received twice as many votes from other candidates than Cuomo.

Even before ranked choice voting results were tabulated, the assemblymember finished with a wide enough margin that it was clear on election night that Cuomo would not be able to catch him.

The former governor conceded a little more than an hour after polls closed, but on Tuesday the results solidified Mamdani's political upset.

A Cuomo spokesperson had already downplaying the significance of Tuesday results before they came out, saying, "We don't expect the final tabulations to be all that revelatory. We'll be examining the expected makeup and opinions of general election voters while determining next steps."

His team expected a large share of City Comptroller Brad Lander's votes would go to Mamdani, after the two cross-endorsed each other hoping that together they had enough to beat Cuomo.

Cuomo's campaign is looking to see if these results offer the former governor any path forward as he contemplates whether to run in the general election on an independent ballot line.

A spokesperson for Cuomo released a statement after the results were released saying, "We'll be continuing conversations with people from all across the city while determining next steps."

As for Mamdani, will face a general election field that includes incumbent Mayor Eric Adams as well as independent candidate Jim Walden and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

A 33-year-old democratic socialist and member of the state Assembly, was virtually unknown when he launched his candidacy centered on a bold slate of populist ideas. But he built an energetic campaign that ran circles around Cuomo as the older, more moderate Democrat tried to come back from the sexual harassment scandal that led to his resignation four years ago.

The results, even before they were finalized, sent a shockwave through the political world.

Mamdani's campaign, which was focused on lowering the cost of living, claims it has found a new blueprint for Democrats who have at times appeared rudderless during President Donald Trump's climb back to power.

The Democratic establishment has approached Mamdani with caution. Many of its big players applauded his campaign but don't seem ready to throw their full support behind the young progressive, whose past criticisms of law enforcement, use of the word "genocide" to describe the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and "democratic socialist" label amount to landmines for some in the party.

If elected, Mamdani would be the city's first Muslim mayor and its first of Indian American decent. He would also be one of its youngest.

For Republicans, Mamdani has already provided a new angle for attack. Trump and others in the GOP have begun to launch broadsides at him, moving to cast Mamdani as the epitome of leftist excess ahead of consequential elections elsewhere this year and next.

"If I'm a Republican, I want this guy to win," said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. "Because I want to be able to compare and contrast my campaign as a Republican, in a national election, to the idea of, 'This is where the Democratic party is.'"

New York City's ranked choice voting model allows voters to list up to five candidates on their ballots in order of preference. If a single candidate is the first choice of more than 50% of voters, then that person wins the race outright. Since no candidate cleared that bar on the night of the primary, the ranked choice voting process kicked in. The board is scheduled to certify the election on July 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.